Empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications: Election Commission

By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

The Election Commission on Tuesday urged the political parties to provide authentic information to the voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue.

The Election Commission said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.

The proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability.

Disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources.

EC has written to all recognised national and state political parties, soliciting views for proceeding with proposed amendment for bringing about a standardised disclosure proforma with the aim of "not only strengthening of Model Code of Conduct guidance for political parties and candidates but also ensuring authentic information to the voters to assess financial viability of election promises made by political parties".

The parties have time till October 18 to revert.

While the EC remains agnostic to the nature of promises, the need to frame disclosure requirements to enable healthy debate on the financial implications of implementing those promises both in the immediate future and for the long-term fiscal sustainability, is imperative for facilitating the conduct of free and fair elections.