Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications: Election Commission

    By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

    Empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications: Election Commission AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    The Election Commission on Tuesday urged the political parties to provide authentic information to the voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue.

    The Election Commission said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.

    Also read: Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    The proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability.

    Disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources.

    By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

    Also read: Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    EC has written to all recognised national and state political parties, soliciting views for proceeding with proposed amendment for bringing about a standardised disclosure proforma with the aim of "not only strengthening of Model Code of Conduct guidance for political parties and candidates but also ensuring authentic information to the voters to assess financial viability of election promises made by political parties".

    The parties have time till October 18 to revert.

    Also read: Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

    While the EC remains agnostic to the nature of promises, the need to frame disclosure requirements to enable healthy debate on the financial implications of implementing those promises both in the immediate future and for the long-term fiscal sustainability, is imperative for facilitating the conduct of free and fair elections.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here - gps

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case - adt

    Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

    Will take 4-5 years to resolve stubble burning issue: Punjab pollution control body AJR

    Will take 4-5 years to resolve stubble burning issue: Punjab pollution control body

    Mumbai police issue traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra rallies in Shivaji Park and Bandra; know roads to avoid - adt

    Mumbai police issue traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra rallies in Shivaji Park and Bandra; know roads to avoid

    Recent Stories

    Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 with 50 MP camera by next year under affordable range Report gcw

    Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 with 50MP camera by next year under affordable range: Report

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in trouble MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser drb

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process commences; know steps to register, details on PIN purchasing here - adt

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences; know how to register, details on PIN purchasing here

    Recent Videos

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon