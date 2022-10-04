Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

    Notably, Anil Deshmukh will remain in judicial custody at Arthur Road Prison as he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case. Deshmukh and his associates are being investigated for alleged corruption between 2019 and 2021.

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    A single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court, presided over by Justice N J Jamadar, granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Tuesday, in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While Deshmukh has been granted bail in the ED case, he remains in custody in the CBI case. According to the Court, the bail order will take effect on October 13.

    The bail was granted with a surety of Rs 1 lakh rupees. The ED has requested that the order stays for two weeks.

    Deshmukh was arrested in November of last year and had petitioned the Supreme Court after a special PMLA court denied his bail application earlier this year.

    Previously, the Supreme Court directed the High Court to hear and decide the NCP leader's plea, which had been pending for six months, as soon as possible.

    Deshmukh's lawyers, Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam, said the senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh (72) should be granted bail because of his age, health, and lack of criminal history.

    The ED arrested him after the CBI filed a corruption case against him in response to allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh that the NCP leader abused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crores from various Mumbai bars and restaurants.

    The ED claimed that the ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 3:23 PM IST
