Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

The amendments will pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country and help private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale.

In a significant decision, the Centre has cleared the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities with its decision to bring amendments to the FM Radio Phase-III policy guidelines. The amendments were approved in the last Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The amendments will pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country and help the private FM radio industry to leverage the economies of scale fully. The amendments would ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to the common man in the country's remotest corners. Besides, they will create new employment opportunities as well.

There are three major changes that have been brought about:

* The government has decided to remove the 3-year window period for restructuring FM radio permissions within the same management group during the license period of 15 years.

* The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15 per cent national cap on channel holding.

* The government has further simplified the financial eligibility norms in FM radio policy that enables an applicant company to now participate in bidding for 'C' and 'D' category cities with a net worth of just Rs 1 crore rather than Rs 1.5 crore earlier.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that in line with its commitment to ease of doing business, the Narendra Modi government has been emphasizing on rationalization and simplification of existing rules. This would make Governance more efficient and effective so that the common man gets its benefits.

