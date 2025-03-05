Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted budget provisions for women's empowerment, including the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana and Ahilyabai Holkar hostels. He emphasized increased financial assistance for marriages and widow remarriage, alongside women's representation in security forces.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Assembly, highlighting the provisions in the General Budget 2025-26 dedicated to the empowerment and dignity of ‘Nari Shakti’. He announced the launch of the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana for meritorious girl students and the establishment of hostels in seven districts, named after Ahilyabai Holkar, to support working women.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he remarked, “You oppose every good initiative, yet it is ironic that your name is always associated with every wrongdoing.”

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that March 8, celebrated as International Women's Day, holds special significance, and the state government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women.

He said that 96 lakh women have already been connected to economic empowerment through the State Rural Livelihood Mission. Under the BC Sakhi Yojana, 39,556 BC Sakhis in Uttar Pradesh alone have facilitated transactions worth Rs 31,103 crore, earning a net dividend of Rs 84.38 crore for themselves.

Discussing financial independence for women, he highlighted the success of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, under which over 31 lakh women have been identified for economic upliftment, with more than 2 lakh women already achieving the status of Lakhpati Didis.

Focusing on women’s representation in security forces, CM Yogi stated that three all-women battalions of PAC have been formed. Additionally, out of 1,56,000 recruitments in the UP Police, 20% of the positions were mandatorily reserved for women.

He further mentioned that the process of recruiting 62,000 more personnel is in its final stage, with the government's goal of ensuring 20% representation of women in the upcoming selections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new initiative for meritorious daughters pursuing higher education, stating that the government is implementing the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana this year, with a budgetary provision of Rs 400 crore to support bright young women in their academic journey.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi recalled that when the government introduced the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, the opposition criticized it as a mockery of the poor. He remarked, “You oppose every good initiative, yet ironically, your name is always linked to every wrongdoing.”

Highlighting the government's commitment to empowering women, he announced an increase in financial assistance under the scheme, raising the marriage support amount from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1,00,000 to ensure greater economic security for daughters.

Further expanding on the government's welfare measures, he declared an increase in financial aid for widow remarriage, raising the support from Rs 11,000 to Rs 1,00,000, while also enhancing the assistance for the marriage of widows’ daughters from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Additionally, the budget has allocated Rs 971 crore for the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and assistants.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that this year marks the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, and in her honor, the government has decided to establish seven hostels for working women in Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Agra. These hostels will be named after Punyashloka Mata Ahilyabai Holkar, ensuring safe and accessible accommodation for women in the workforce.

Latest Videos