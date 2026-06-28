A professional's Reddit post about a career dilemma went viral. After resigning for a new role, their current employer presented a 60% salary increase as a counteroffer. This sparked a widespread debate among users. Many advised against accepting, arguing the company only showed value after the resignation.

A professional's unexpected career dilemma has sparked a lively discussion on Reddit after they revealed receiving a substantial salary hike just days before their scheduled departure from the company. The post has gone viral, with thousands of users weighing the pros and cons of accepting a counteroffer versus sticking to a new job opportunity.

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According to the Reddit post, the employee had already resigned and was serving the notice period after accepting a position with another organisation. However, just 11 days before the last working day, the current employer offered a 60% salary increase in an attempt to retain the employee.

Explaining the situation, the employee wrote, "Whoever is going to replace me will get the salary I asked for. But since I'm leaving, they're now offering me a 60% hike to stay." The post also revealed that the employee was uncertain whether accepting the revised offer would be the right career move, especially after committing to the new employer.

Check the viral poste here:

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The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with Reddit users sharing their personal experiences and advice. Many cautioned against accepting a counteroffer, arguing that employers often make such offers only after an employee decides to leave.

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One user commented, "If they truly valued you, they would have paid you fairly before you resigned." Another advised, "Take the new job. A counteroffer rarely solves the reasons that made you quit in the first place."

Some users, however, suggested evaluating the entire package rather than focusing only on salary. They recommended considering factors such as career growth, work culture, job security, learning opportunities and long-term professional goals before making a final decision.

Others believed the counteroffer reflected the employee's importance to the organisation and advised negotiating further if the current workplace still aligned with their career aspirations.

The discussion resonated with professionals who have faced similar situations, highlighting a common workplace dilemma where employers respond with higher pay only after receiving a resignation. While a significant salary hike can be tempting, many users stressed that career decisions should be based on overall job satisfaction and future opportunities rather than compensation alone.

The viral thread continues to generate debate, with professionals sharing differing perspectives on whether loyalty, career growth or financial benefits should ultimately guide such decisions.

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