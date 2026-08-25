Seers in Ayodhya alleged the administration stopped a meeting about the Ram Mandir donation theft. They slammed the local admin, demanded a CBI probe into the embezzlement, and warned of a mass movement if their demand is not met by the government.

Several seers in Ayodhya alleged that a meeting about Ram Mandir donation theft was stopped by the administration. They slammed the local administration and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Seer Warns of Mass Movement

Mahamandaleshwar Prakashanand Giri on Tuesday questioned the Ayodhya administration over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. He warned of launching a mass movement if their demand for a CBI probe is not met. He slammed Champat Rai, who had resigned a month earlier from the post of the Trust General Secretary as the allegations surfaced. Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya, the saint said, "We wanted to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, but we were stopped. We had announced that it was not a protest or a rally. If this same promptness had been shown towards the donation thieves, we wouldn't have had to come here. Someone took away a large amount, and they did not know? Where was the administration sleeping? We called a peaceful meeting, but the gates were closed. Yogi ji is one of us, a saint, but this is the negligence of the local administration."

"We want a CBI investigation, or we will launch a mass movement. During our protest in Delhi, we were called, and our memorandum was accepted. They are not allowing us here because if the truth comes out, the people in administration will also be caught. If Champat Rai returns, the government will fall," he added.

Eight Arrested in Connection with Case

The alleged donation scam has involved allegations of systematic theft of offerings by temple staff and bank employees. The issue has also led to demands from the Opposition for higher-level accountability. Eight individuals, Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu have been arrested in connection with the case and were sent to judicial remand.