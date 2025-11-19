Over 272 eminent citizens, including 16 judges and 123 bureaucrats, wrote an open letter condemning Rahul Gandhi for his repeated 'assault' on institutions like the Election Commission, calling his unsubstantiated accusations 'impotent rage'.

Over 272 eminent citizens, including 16 Judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, 14 Ambassadors, 133 retired armed forces officers, have written an open letter condemning the repeated "assault on national constitutional authorities" by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The letter states that instead of offering "genuine policy alternatives," the Congress leader has resorted to "unsubstantiated accusations."

Letter Condemns 'Systematic Attacks' on Election Commission

Condemning earlier repeated alleged assaults on institutions such as questioning the valour of the armed forces, the fairness of the judiciary, the letter said that it is the Election Commission this time which is facing "systematic and conspiratorial attacks on its integrity and reputation."

"The Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft and claimed that he has 100 per cent proof. Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric, that what he has found is an atom bomb and when it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide," the open letter stated.

Yet, despite such scathing accusations, there has been no formal complaint filed by him, along with the prescribed sworn affidavit, to escape his accountability for levelling unsubstantiated allegations and threatening public servants in performance of their duty, the letter added.

Accusations Labelled 'Impotent Rage' and Political Frustration

Criticising other groups, including "several senior figures of Congress and other political parties, leftist NGOs, ideologically opinionated scholars, and a few attention seekers in other walks of life," the letter mentioned that the accusations are an "are attempt to drape political frustration in the garb of institutional crisis."

"This pattern of behaviour reflects what might be called 'impotent rage' --deep anger born of repeated electoral failure and frustration, without a concrete plan to reconnect with the people," the letter states.

The letter further criticised several Congress leaders and other political parties for being selective in their criticism of the ECI, staying silent when electoral outcomes are favourable to them but making the ECI the villain when they are unfavourable.

Call to Uphold Institutional Integrity

The letter called on members of civil society and citizens to stand firmly with the Election Commission and urged political actors to stop undermining the "vital institution" with baseless allegations and theatrical denunciations.

"Now is the time for civil society and the citizens of India to stand firmly with the Election Commission, not out of flattery, but out of conviction. The society should demand that political actors stop undermining this vital institution with baseless allegations and theatrical denunciations. Instead, they should offer the public serious policy alternatives, meaningful reform ideas, and a national vision rooted in reality," the letter said.

The letter also called upon the ECI to "continue its path of transparency and rigour," to publish complete data, to defend itself through legal channels when necessary, and to reject politics dressed up as victimhood.

The letter said, "Civil society reaffirms its unshakeable faith in the Indian Armed Force, the Indian Judiciary and Executive, and specifically the Election Commission, in its integrity, and in its role as guardian of democracy. India's institutions must not be reduced to political punching bags."

Notable Signatories

Multiple eminent personalities, including SP Vaid, former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police; Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat; retired justice S N Dhingra; former Supreme Court judge Adarsh Kumar Goel; former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi; former NIA director Yogesh Chander Modi; former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Deepak Singhal, among others have signed the letter. (ANI)