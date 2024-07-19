Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Emergency landing in Russia's Krasnoyarsk: Air India regrets inconvenience, Indian embassy swings into action

    An Air India flight en route from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia on Thursday night due to a technical issue.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    An Air India flight en route from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia on Thursday night due to a technical issue, the airline confirmed. The precautionary landing occurred around midnight local time.

    Air India has mobilized its local support team to assist the passengers of flight AI-183, who were initially required to remain in the terminal due to the lack of Russian visas. While food and beverage services at the terminal were temporarily closed, they have since resumed, and meals are now being provided to all passengers, as per a statement by the airline on X.

    "Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night," Air India added in an update provided on Friday.

    "Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety," it further stated.

    Meanwhile, India's embassy in Russia has provided an update about the situation on X, stating: "An Embassy team of three senior officials and interpreter is on ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the passengers of Air India flight to San Francisco which made emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk last night. The team is coordinating with airport and security authorities and Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the passengers. The team will stay on ground in Krasnoyarsk till Air India’s replacement plane arrives and takes the passengers on their onward journey."

    The exact number of passengers on board has not been disclosed. Air India assured that the safety and well-being of its customers and crew remain its top priority as it works to resolve the situation and return the passengers to their intended destination.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
