Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says Punjab, once prosperous, faces a drug menace threatening its youth. Speaking at the Nasha Mukti Yatra, he called for a people's movement, stating the fight is to save future generations, not a political one.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Punjab was once known for its prosperity, vibrancy and hardworking youth, but today the "drug menace has emerged as a major challenge to the future of its young generation". He said that turning the campaign against drugs into a people’s movement is the need of the hour.

The fight against drugs, he said, is not the fight of any political party, but a fight to save the youth and future generations. The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after joining the fourth phase of the Nasha Mukti Yatra at Fazilka on Monday.

He said that the Yatra, which began on September 18, will continue till September 30 and cover around 4,000 kilometres across all 117 Assembly constituencies of Punjab, a release said.

Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is fighting the drug menace with determination and every section of society should ensure its participation in this campaign.

Saini Criticises AAP Government's Inaction

The Chief Minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party had promised the people of Punjab that it would eradicate drugs within six months, but the drug problem remains serious even as the government enters the final phase of its tenure.

He said that promises were also made to provide employment to youth, but the youth had not benefited from them.

Saini said that when industrialists from Punjab met him at the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh and expressed their desire to set up industries in Haryana, he advised them to establish industries in Punjab itself and provide employment opportunities to the youth there. He said that the people of Punjab had made up their minds for change and that the coming time would belong to the BJP.

Haryana's Governance Model Highlighted

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government has provided government employment to youth through a transparent system.

He said that he personally meets a large number of people at his residence every day and makes efforts to resolve their problems. He said that the Haryana Government has fulfilled 70 of the 217 commitments made before the elections and has taken forward several schemes for the welfare of women, farmers, the poor and youth.

A Multi-Pronged Approach to Combat Drug Abuse

The Chief Minister said that the fight against drugs cannot be confined to law enforcement alone. Treatment, rehabilitation, sports and employment opportunities must also be taken forward simultaneously.

He said that the Haryana Government is providing free treatment facilities at de-addiction centres, while special emphasis is also being laid on connecting youth with sports and other positive activities.

He said that the government is ensuring MSP for farmers’ crops, providing financial assistance during natural calamities and making timely payments for crop procurement. Pucca houses are being provided to poor families through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (ANI)