A video featuring Emran Hossien, reportedly a Bangladeshi expatriate, has sparked criticism online after he was seen at a Dubai beach allegedly bumping into a foreigner in the water. Viewers called the behaviour inappropriate and disrespectful.

A video featuring Emran Hossien, reportedly a Bangladeshi expatriate, has drawn criticism online after an encounter at a beach in Dubai was captured on camera. The footage, which has circulated on social media, shows Hossien in the water appearing to intentionally bump into a foreigner.

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The incident has attracted attention after Hossien appeared to boast about the encounter in the video. The footage has since prompted reactions from social media users, with several viewers questioning the behaviour and describing it as inappropriate and disrespectful. The exact circumstances surrounding the encounter remain unclear, and the video alone does not establish what happened before or after the recorded interaction. It is also not independently verified whether the contact was deliberate or how the other person involved responded to the incident.

However, the clip has continued to circulate online, with users expressing criticism over what they perceived as disrespectful conduct in a public place. The incident has also triggered discussions about responsible behaviour, particularly when interactions with strangers are recorded and shared on social media. No official statement from Hossien or authorities regarding the incident was immediately available. The video continues to attract attention online as viewers debate the circumstances and conduct shown in the footage.