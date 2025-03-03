Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine worth Rs 60.63 crore in Champhai, Mizoram, arresting three individuals. Separate operations in Lawngtlai and Saiha led to more arrests and arms recovery. In Manipur, security forces continued operations, leading to weapon surrenders after the governor’s appeal.

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 2:55 PM IST

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Police, seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60.63 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram. The operation was conducted on February 28 in the general area of Crossing Point One, Zokhawthar.


In a post on X, the official wrote, "AssamRifles, along with Mizoram Police, recovered Methamphetamine Tablets weighing 20.209 Kgs Worth Rs 60.627 Crores in general area Crossing Point One, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram on 28 Feb 2025."

On February 28, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted intelligence-based joint operations in Mizoram, leading to the apprehension of three individuals and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

On February 27, security forces launched an operation based on specific intelligence inputs in Lawngtlai town, Lawngtlai district. This operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of ammunition.

In another operation in the general area of Saiha, one individual was apprehended along with a .22mm Air Carbine and ammunition. The apprehended individuals and recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted various search operations in the hill and valley districts' fringe and vulnerable areas. Earlier in the week, the members of 'Arambai Tengol'- a Meitei organisation--surrendered their arms to the state government of Manipur. The move follows their meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 25.

Following Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's appeal and joint public awareness efforts by the District Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, people in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

Earlier, according to a release by the Ministry of Defense, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, visited Manipur last week to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state. (ANI)

