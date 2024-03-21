Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC transfers non-cadre DMs, SPs in 5 states, addresses kinship in police reshuffle

    In Gujarat, the transfer orders extended to SPs overseeing the districts of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural, reflecting a strategic move to bolster operational efficiency and streamline law enforcement efforts.

    In a bid to uphold impartiality and administrative integrity during electoral proceedings, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued transfer orders targeting non-cadre officers occupying prominent positions as District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendents of Police (SP) in four states. The affected states include Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and West Bengal, where key leadership changes are poised to reshape the local administrative landscape.

    In Gujarat, the transfer orders extended to SPs overseeing the districts of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural, reflecting a strategic move to bolster operational efficiency and streamline law enforcement efforts. Similarly, Punjab witnessed a significant shuffle, with SSPs in Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural, and Malerkotla districts set to be relocated, signaling a recalibration of law enforcement priorities.

    Odisha braced for administrative transitions as the DM of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural receive transfer directives, highlighting the ECI's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to free and fair elections. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the administrative landscape underwent transformation with DMs in Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman, and Birbhum districts slated for relocation, paving the way for renewed leadership and strategic governance.

    In addition to these transfers, the ECI has directed to relocate SSP Bathinda in Punjab and SP Sonitpur in Assam due to familial associations with elected political representatives, further highlighting the imperative of maintaining objectivity and neutrality in electoral processes.

