Security breach alert: Identical number plate SUVs spark alarm in Delhi's Tughlaq Road

In what comes as a major security lapse, two SUVs bearing identical registration numbers were discovered abandoned in Tughlaq Road. Alerted by the security detail of a VIP, Delhi Police responded to the alarming discovery on March 18 evening.

Prompted by the disturbing discovery, the police immediately initiated legal proceedings, filing an FIR under sections 471 and 482 of the IPC to probe the matter further. These charges, carrying a potential penalty of one year, highlighting the seriousness with which law enforcement regards the incident. The owner of the vehicles has been identified, adding a dimension of accountability to the unfolding investigation.

Further inquiry into the matter unveiled intriguing details regarding the vehicles' registration and ownership. Registered under the name of a resident of Faridabad, residing in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, both vehicles bore the same license plate number—HR87J3289.

However, upon examination, disparities emerged, with one vehicle's credentials proving genuine while the other's engine and chassis numbers failed to align with the registration.

The implications of this security lapse extend beyond mere administrative oversight, given the enclave's significance as a residential hub for VIPs and Union ministers. DCP Devesh Mahla confirmed that the FIR was based on initial complaints, emphasizing the urgency of the ongoing investigation.

As the police officials delves deeper, questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the vehicles' abandonment and the potential involvement of criminal elements loom large, underscoring the imperative of a thorough inquiry.