Elderly couple strangled to death in Delhi's Kohat enclave; domestic help arrested

An elderly couple, both aged around 70, were found murdered in their Kohat Enclave home in North-West Delhi. Delhi Police suspect their domestic help’s involvement, having arrested the prime accused and launched a search for his accomplice.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 20, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

New Delhi: An elderly couple, both around 70 years old, was found murdered in their residence in Kohat Enclave, North-West Delhi, with police suspecting their domestic help to be behind the crime. According to local police, the couple was allegedly strangled to death, and their bodies were discovered on Tuesday. Following an investigation, Delhi Police arrested the prime suspect, while efforts are underway to trace his accomplice.

Police officials believe the murder occurred two to three days ago but came to light only when the couple's son, who lives in the same locality, visited their house and found them dead. He immediately informed the authorities.

Police further said the exact motive behind the killings would be confirmed after further interrogation. 

