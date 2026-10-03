Rahul Gandhi urged CM Devendra Fadnavis to reform the MPSC, citing student grievances like paper leaks and stalled recruitment. He backed the student Satyagraha in Pune, demanding the filling of 70,000 vacant posts and transparency.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Maharashtra Govt Over MPSC Issues

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reform the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), make its examination process transparent and address the concerns of students, saying the institution that shapes their future has been "hijacked".

In a post on X, Gandhi said students from Maharashtra had raised several grievances with him during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Pune, including paper leaks, stalled recruitment, high education costs, dilapidated hostels, toxic food and fraud in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

"During the Chhatron ki Goonj event in Pune, students from Maharashtra laid out their grievances before me: paper leaks, stalled recruitment, exorbitant education costs, dilapidated hostels, toxic food, and fraud in the DBT system. I had urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reform the MPSC, make the examination process transparent, and listen to these students," Gandhi said.

"Nothing happened. That is why these very students are now staging a Satyagraha in Pune," he added.

Students Demand Reforms, Filling of 70,000 Posts

Gandhi said the students were demanding the resignation of the MPSC Chairperson and their replacement by an "honest, competent officer". They have also demanded that more than 70,000 vacant government posts be filled immediately.

"These demands are not unreasonable. They require action, not mere assurances," Gandhi said.

He said the Maharashtra Competitive Examination Coordination Committee had launched a Satyagraha as part of its agitation.

"The Youth Congress and NSUI have stood firmly with this movement; I have instructed them to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the students until their demands are met. I will raise this issue with the Maharashtra government again and demand a permanent solution," Gandhi said.

"The institution that shapes the students' future has been hijacked. We will not allow this to continue," he added.

Journalist Allegedly Assaulted While Covering Protest

Meanwhile, a journalist was allegedly assaulted while covering an MPSC aspirants' protest on Shastri Road in Pune on Thursday, following which journalists present at the spot boycotted the agitation.

The protest was being held over various demands of MPSC aspirants and was attended by a large number of students. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was also present at the protest.

According to journalists present at the spot, some students allegedly objected to the presence of media personnel and questioned them, saying, "Who called you here? Leave from here."

Journalists' Union Boycotts Protest, Demands Action

Pune Union of Working Journalists Vice President Yogesh Borse condemned the alleged assault and demanded strict action against the assaulter.

"The union strongly condemns the incident and demands strict action against the assaulter. Following the assault on journalist Nikhil Sukre, local journalists have unanimously decided not to cover the protest until an FIR is registered against the students involved in the assault. We urge everyone to abide by this decision," Borse said.

BJP Accuses NCP (SP) of Orchestrating Attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Spokesperson Navnath Ban also issued a statement over the incident.

"During the MPSC protest, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar’s goons assaulted journalists, a deeply concerning attack on the fourth pillar of democracy that is strongly condemned. Now facing backlash, Pawar is falsely blaming ABVP to cover up his own workers' hooliganism. He holds full responsibility for this violence. Rohit Pawar must issue an unconditional apology to the press, and Pune police must take immediate, strict action to arrest the culprits," Ban said.

(ANI)