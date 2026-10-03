YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy targeted CM Chandrababu Naidu over a claimed Rs 1 lakh crore horticulture investment in Rayalaseema. Jagan alleged it was 'theatrics' with no budget allocation, accusing the government of misleading farmers.

Jagan Slams Rs 1 Lakh Crore Horticulture Claim as 'Theatrics'

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday targeted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his claim of Rs 1 lakh crore investment in horticulture in Rayalaseema, alleging that there was no budget allocation or expenditure towards the investment.

In a post on X, Jagan alleged that the government was misleading farmers and claimed that its record over the past two and a half years showed that its concern for farmers was limited to words and publicity. < Chandrababu Garu spins tall tales of Rs 1 lakh-crore horticulture investment while betraying farmers@ncbn garu, what are your claims of investing Rs 1 lakh crore in Rayalaseema’s horticulture if not theatrics and a game of numbers? With no budget allocation and not a single… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 3, 2026

"Chandrababu Garu spins tall tales of Rs 1 lakh crore horticulture investment while betraying farmers @ncbn garu, what are your claims of investing Rs 1 lakh crore in Rayalaseema’s horticulture if not theatrics and a game of numbers? With no budget allocation and not a single rupee spent, you are misleading farmers on a massive scale," he said. Your government’s record over the past two and a half years has repeatedly shown that your concern for farmers is limited to words and publicity.

Alleges Dismantling of Farmer Support Schemes

Jagan questioned whether the government had paid attention to protests by farmers growing horticulture and other crops over lack of fair prices. He also alleged that the government had weakened the Price Stabilisation Fund established during his government and scrapped free crop insurance.

He further alleged that the zero-interest loan scheme was scrapped and timely input subsidies were undermined, adding to farmers’ distress. “When farmers growing horticulture and other crops receive no fair prices and take to the streets in protest, have you ever paid attention? Is it not true that you weakened the Price Stabilisation Fund established by our government and scrapped free crop insurance, pushing farmers deeper into distress?” Jagan questioned.

Highlights Severe Drought and Farmer Distress in Rayalaseema

Jagan claimed that severe drought had gripped Rayalaseema and horticulture crops across thousands of acres were drying up. He also questioned Naidu’s projection as a “Water Man” amid the situation faced by farmers.

He alleged that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project remained stalled and that the government had failed to revive it. Jagan further claimed that nearly seven to eight lakh borewells in Rayalaseema had dried up.

Farmers were spending Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 on each water tanker to keep their trees alive, he alleged. Jagan also claimed that Rayalaseema, along with the rest of the state, was becoming a hotspot for farmer suicides.

He urged the government to stop what he described as “theatrics and grandstanding”, begin drought-relief measures immediately and provide farmers with relief. (ANI)