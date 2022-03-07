Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana Budget 2022: To be presented on March 7 sans Governor’s address; what can be expected?

    Hyderabad, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    The 2022-23 budget session of the Telangana government will begin on March 7 and State Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the budget on the first day of the session. However, the budget session will begin without the customary Governor’s address which has drawn flak from the Opposition BJP and Congress, but experts say there is no violation of rules.

    Raising serious objection to the decision of the State government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that she would give her recommendation for the presentation of the Budget as her primary intention was people’s welfare.

    In a statement, Tamilisai said, “Though the Constitution has given certain powers to the Governor and even when it is decided that Governor's address will not be held, I gave my recommendation for the presentation of the Budget, as my primary intention is for people's welfare only and any other thing in whatever situation takes a backseat."

    According to government sources as quoted by The New Indian Express, “If the session is not prorogued, then there is no need for the Governor to address the joint session. It is the discretion of the Speaker to start the session when the House is not prorogued. Several states followed this convention as per the provisions of the Constitution.”

    Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with Ministers and other officials at Pragathi Bhavan, decided to convene the Budget session on March 7. Later, State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu issued separate notifications for the commencement of Assembly and Council sessions. The number of working days will be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on the first day of the session.

    Harish Rao said the Chief Minister’s foresight and decisions stimulated the rural economy, helping the state limit the adverse impact of Covid-19. Round-the-clock power supply, increased irrigation and new welfare schemes helped the primary sector record a growth of 17.7 per cent in 2020-21, he said.

    Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishor met with CM KCR ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state, even as the TRS chief is making efforts to bring together an anti-BJP bloc comprising various regional leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray.

    Kishor, who has handled the campaigns of several political parties in Assembly elections in different states, including the DMK and TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal last year, has met KCR during the last couple of days, TRS sources said on Monday, February 28. 

