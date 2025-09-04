Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was recently interrupted during a live interview by none other than his cute grandson while he was talking on the contentious issue of Maratha reservation.

As the discussion grew intense, with serious questions being posed to Shinde, the atmosphere suddenly shifted when his little grandson started shouting in the background. Shinde's grandson began calling out affectionately, "Baba, Baba!" The unexpected interruption instantly lightened the mood, drawing smiles from the anchor, the audience, and eventually social media users who dubbed it a "cute moment."

Though visibly unsettled by the intrusion, Shinde tried to gently signal his grandson to step aside - first with his eyes, then with folded hands. At one point, he even softly told him, “Are, ithe kaam chaalu aahe…” (“Hey, work is going on here…”).

The episode highlighted the fine line politicians often walk between their public persona and private lives. While leaders strive to keep family matters separate from governance, such spontaneous moments slip through and offer a glimpse of relatability.

For viewers, it was a refreshing reminder that behind the stern exterior of a seasoned politician lies a doting grandfather - someone who, like everyone else, occasionally finds work and family colliding in the most unexpected ways.