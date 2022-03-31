Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eight arrested for vandalising CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence; AAP moves Delhi HC seeking SIT probe

    On Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ film.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. According to sources, the eight people were arrested from Delhi and the numbers could go up as teams have been sent to make more arrests, news agency PTI reported.

    Earlier on Wednesday, around 200 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) gathered outside Kejriwal’s residence on Link Road near IP College to protest against his remarks on the recently released movie The Kashmir Files.

    The police are on the lookout for some more people. Six teams of police are engaged in conducting raids. BJYM workers allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal. According to police, Kejriwal was not present at home at the time of the incident.

    Police had on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people.

    “The case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said.

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to “kill” Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls. He also alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during a protest.

    Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj moved the Delhi High Court against the alleged attack and vandalisation of the official residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 30.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
