Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Kumar urged people to celebrate with harmony, recalling the Prophet's message of peace, while Modi hoped the occasion furthers togetherness and joy.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and recalled the message of love, tolerance, peace and global brotherhood associated with Prophet Muhammad.

In a post on X, Kumar said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the sacred occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad Sahib, celebrated as 'Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi'. The message of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sahib was one of love, tolerance, peace, and global brotherhood. Celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with mutual harmony, love for one another, and tolerance."

पैगम्बर-ए-इस्लाम हजरत मुहम्मद साहब के जन्मदिन ‘ईद-ए-मिलाद-उन-नबी’ के पाक अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। पैगम्बर हजरत मुहम्मद साहब का पैगाम प्रेम, सहिष्णुता, शांति एवं विश्व बंधुत्व का था। पारस्परिक सौहार्द, आपसी प्रेम एवं सहिष्णुता के साथ ईद-ए-मिलाद-उन-नबी मनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 26, 2026

PM Modi extends greetings

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi and wished for greater togetherness and joy. "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us," PM Modi wrote on X.

Devotees offer prayers in Srinagar

Meanwhile, people offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar on the occasion. Speaking to ANI, a local said, "His (Prophet Muhammad) message of peace has been to us, and in this way we have been taught that we too need this peace in the entire world... No matter what religion a human being belongs to, we must purify humanity, and these wars that are taking place in the world must be stopped. There should be humanity in the world, and there should be peace and security..."

About Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon.

The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies.

Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts. (ANI)