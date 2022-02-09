Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock rescued after 46 hours

On Monday afternoon, Babu and his two friends embarked on a trek of the Kurumbachi hill in the area. The two friends returned from halfway as they found it too steep. However, Babu kept climbing. Unfortunately, he slipped from the top and got trapped in a fault line of the hillock.

The Kerala youth trapped on a hill in Palakkad has been rescued after 46 hours. This after a second team of 22 personnel from the Parachute Regiment centre in Bengaluru, which was flown in by aircraft to Sulur, joined the rescue operation at 4 am.

The youth, identified as Babu, was stuck in a steep gorge in the Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad, Kerala. The boy fell off a steep cliff and is about 30m from the clifftop. He was trapped between the rocks with a leg injury and severe muscle pain. Army sources said that additional teams were mobilised overnight.

Communication was established with the boy and he is safe, sources said, adding that the rescue operation had started at 5.45 am. Two Indian Army officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and five other ranks from Wellington were also on site.

Drones were used for surveillance of the location and helicopters were on standby at Sulur Airbase.

Babu had shared photographs of his injured leg. In fact, rescue workers almost came close to rescuing him, but were unable to reach the steep gorge and had to retreat. A team from the National Disaster Response Force is also camping near the cliff. On Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard’s Chetak helicopter attempted a rescue operation but was unable to complete the mission due to inclement weather. The Coast Guard helicopter will be attempting another sortie today.

