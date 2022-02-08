  • Facebook
    Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    The Corps had created its social media profiles to debunk the misinformation being circulated online by several anti-India groups based out in Pakistan. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 8:04 PM IST
    In an unprecedented incident, the Facebook page and Instagram handle of Srinagar-headquartered Indian Army's Chinar Corps was blocked for over 10 days. According to media reports, the social media platforms do not even bother to respond to the official communication of the Chinar Corps. 

    The Corps had created its social media profiles to debunk the misinformation being circulated online by several anti-India groups based out in Pakistan. 

    Through its social media handles, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps also reaches out to the locals in the Kashmir Valley and also educates them about several welfare initiatives that they have been carried out for the 'Awaam'. 

    As per the sources, the accounts were blocked since January 28. On visiting the Facebook page and Instagram timeline, the message reads, 'A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.'

    Last year, the Union government had notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, asking the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence. 

    The notification also called for the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism. The grievance officer had to acknowledge the complaint within a day and resolve it within fifteen days, as per the notification. 

    According to government data, at the time of issuing the notification last year, there were 53 crore WhatsApp users, 44.8 crore YouTube users, 41 crore Facebook users, 21 crore people were subscribed to Instagram and Twitter was being used by 1.75 crore users in India.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 8:12 PM IST
