Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, speaking in Peravoor, criticized the unemployment situation in Kerala, stating that educated youth are compelled to find work outside the state. She drew on her experience as the MP for Wayanad to highlight the issue.

Priyanka Gandhi on Kerala's Unemployment Crisis

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday highlighted the issue of unemployment among educated youth in Kerala, saying many are forced to seek jobs outside the state despite their qualifications. While addressing the public in Peravoor, Congress MP said, "I am now the MP of Wayanad for the last one year, a little more than one year, and I see very closely the problems and struggles that you face. I can see that all of you have struggled and worked extremely hard to educate your children."

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"The people I come across are well-educated. When I meet young people in Kerala who are well educated, very often they do not have jobs, and if they do, those jobs are outside the state," she said.

2026 Keralam Assembly Elections

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.

A Look Back at the 2021 Polls

Keralam has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win any seat despite an 11.4 per cent vote share.

Following the victory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Keralam CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the largest party with 62 seats, while Congress won 21 and CPI secured 17. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally, won 15 seats.

Key Figures to Watch

With Satheesan playing a central role in the UDF's campaign across the state, the result in Paravur is being closely watched as an indicator of both the front's electoral prospects and his leadership position in Keralam politics.

Major Political Alliances

The LDF includes parties such as Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), while the UDF comprises the Congress, Kerala Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League. The NDA, led by the BJP, also includes regional parties such as Twenty 20, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.