    ED summons actor Prakash Raj in Rs 100 crore ponzi-linked money laundering case

    Actor Prakash Raj on Thursday received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation regarding his involvement in an alleged Rs 100-crore Ponzi scheme connected to a jeweler.

    ED summons actor Prakash Raj for involvement in Rs 100 crore ponzi scam
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to actor Prakash Raj for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 100 crore ponzi and fraud case involving a jewelry group based in Tiruchirapalli, according to PTI official sources on Thursday.

    The investigation revolves around a case against Pranav Jewellers, a partnership firm based in Tiruchirapalli, which the ED had raided on November 20. During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash amounting to Rs 23.70 lakh and some gold jewelry.

    Prakash Raj, aged 58, has served as the brand ambassador for Pranav Jewellers. He has been summoned to appear before the federal agency in Chennai next week. The actor, known for his roles in both Hindi and South Indian movies, has been a vocal critic of the BJP.

    The ED's case originates from an FIR filed by the Tamil Nadu Police Economic Offences Wing. According to the police complaint, Pranav Jewellers and others allegedly collected Rs 100 crore from the public through a gold investment scheme, promising high returns. The federal agency issued a statement on Wednesday providing these details.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 7:16 PM IST
