    ED searches premises of Bengal minister, others in municipality jobs scam; check details

    The ED officials began their searches at around 6:40 am today, aiming to gather crucial evidence related to the alleged irregularities in municipal job recruitments during the specified period.

    ED searches premises of Bengal minister, others in municipality jobs scam; check details AJR
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    In a bid to unearth the details of a municipal jobs scam that unfolded across various civic bodies in West Bengal between 2014 and 2018, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (January 12) embarked on a series of searches. This action targets locations associated with Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy, and a former municipality vice-chairman, seeking evidence linked to alleged irregularities in municipal job recruitments.

    The ED officials began their searches at around 6:40 am today, aiming to gather crucial evidence related to the alleged irregularities in municipal job recruitments during the specified period.

    This investigative action follows the Calcutta High Court's directive in April 2023, instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the irregularities in municipal recruitments. Both the ED and the CBI are actively scrutinizing the recruitment processes conducted by various civic bodies.

    Previously, on June 7, 2023, the CBI conducted raids at 16 locations, seizing documents from civic bodies in Nadia, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas districts, and the Salt Lake municipality. In August 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition by the West Bengal government challenging the CBI's involvement in the case.

    On October 5, 2023, the Enforcement Directorate expanded its investigative reach by conducting searches at multiple locations, including the residence of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, linked to the recruitment case. The ongoing efforts of both agencies reflect a comprehensive approach to uncovering the truth behind the municipal jobs scam in West Bengal.

