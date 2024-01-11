Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'My advice to my government is...': Canada envoy amid diplomatic row with India

    The relationship between the two nations experienced a sour turn last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations about India's suspected involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

    My advice to my government is Canada envoy amid diplomatic row with India snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 9:37 PM IST

    Despite recent tensions, Canada's High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay, stated on Thursday that the strategic interests of India and Canada are "absolutely aligned." He expressed encouragement regarding the ongoing bilateral trade and investment relationship. Speaking at a seminar on 'India-Canada Business: The Way Forward' at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, he said this annual gathering of investors was a "great platform to reassert our business to business and people to people ties."

    The relationship between the two nations experienced a sour turn last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations about India's suspected involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India dismissed the accusation as absurd.

    "In the past months, it has been a time of some tensions between our two countries. It is no secret. But I am encouraged by leadership and vision of business community present here and outside the room to continue with trade and investment relationship which is in the interest of both of our countries," Mackay said.

    He further emphasized that the business-to-business connections will contribute to job creation, technology partnerships, and the prosperity of both countries.

    "My advice to my government and that to the Indian government and business community on both sides is to let the governments do what they are doing, let the government do diplomacy but everyone knows that in the long term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned," the high commissioner said.

    "In the meantime let's have business to business ties. We should work together to make our business and nations friendly again," he added.

    Mackay stated that the diplomatic dispute has not impacted business relations between the two countries.

    "Over 100 Indian companies have invested in Canada and over 600 Canadian companies are present in India. Yesterday, I visited the McCain plant here in Gujarat," he said.

    Ajay Bisaria, the former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and Canada, expressed the view that the tensions between the two countries appear to be a passing phase.

    "Though there is a glitch between the two countries in the political relationship, the business is going on and the message from the top leadership of both the countries is clear that the business has to go on and none of the stuff in the political space will impact the business relationship," he said at the seminar.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 9:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church rkn

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year anr

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP's politicisation of Ayodhya, supports Congress leaders' decisions

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP's politicisation of Ayodhya, supports Congress leaders' decisions

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS) vkp

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS)

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts rkn

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Nabi's heroics propel Afghanistan to 158/5 in Mohali osf

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Nabi's heroics propel Afghanistan to 158/5 in Mohali

    cricket AB de Villiers applauds India's move of bringing back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for T20Is osf

    AB de Villiers applauds India's move of bringing back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for T20Is

    cricket Injury sidelines Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit Sharma leads India in Mohali after 14 months osf

    Injury sidelines Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit Sharma leads India in Mohali after 14 months

    SEXY photos and video: Nora Fatehi shows off her curves in super-short dress-WATCH RBA

    SEXY photos and video: Nora Fatehi shows off her curves in super-short dress-WATCH

    Rihanna SEXY photos: Singer dons HOT pink lingerie for 'Savage X Fenty' Valentine's Day collection; take a look RBA

    Rihanna SEXY photos: Singer dons HOT pink lingerie for 'Savage X Fenty' Valentine's Day collection

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon