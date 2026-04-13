The ED is raiding premises linked to Nashik astrologer Ashok Kharat in a money laundering case. He is accused of extortion, religious manipulation, sexual assault, and using bogus bank accounts to launder funds from defrauded victims.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it is conducting searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a case involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat and others over allegations of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women. The case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

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Details of Money Laundering Scheme

As per the ED, preliminary enquiries have revealed that Ashok Kharat allegedly opened multiple bank accounts with two cooperative credit societies based in Nashik district in the names of different third parties. However, he reportedly remained the nominee for all such accounts and had linked his mobile number to them, thereby maintaining operational control over the so-called "bogus accounts".

The agency further stated that Kharat allegedly sold ordinary items by projecting them as "blessed objects" with claimed divine healing powers, thereby defrauding victims and collecting substantial funds. These proceeds, along with money allegedly generated through extortion activities, were subsequently invested in various land parcels through chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and Kharat's sons, the ED said.

Multi-City Raids

The ED added that residential and commercial premises linked to Ashok Kharat, Prakash Pophale, and other relatives are currently being searched, along with respective branches of the cooperative credit societies involved in the case.

"In this regard, five premises in Nashik, three premises in Pune and three premises in Shirdi are being searched under Section 17 of PMLA, 2002 since morning," the agency said.

Sexual Assault Allegations

The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. A Nashik court has remanded him to police custody till March 24.

Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse. Kharat, who is the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, was famed among several public figures.

Political Ramifications

Meanwhile on March 30, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar resigned from the position of the party's Women's Wing's State President over allegations of her involvement in the Ashok Kharat case.

Further investigation is still underway into the matter. (ANI)