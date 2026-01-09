Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the ED of working for the BJP's political benefit. The charge comes as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged misuse of the agency by Amit Shah after an ED raid on political consultancy group I-PAC.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carries out raids to give political benefit to the BJP, saying the agency has failed to "prove its cases". He further said that the use of ED is "part of the politics" of the ruling BJP. Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, "ED has not been able to prove one case till now. The ED always conducts raids to provide political benefits to the BJP. This is all a part of the politics."

ED Raid Sparks Political Row in West Bengal

His remarks come after the ED accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, the director of top political consultancy group I-PAC, during its ongoing search operation in Kolkata and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices. In a statement, the ED said that its team was conducting the search proceedings in a peaceful and professional manner until the arrival of the West Bengal Chief Minister, along with a large number of police officials.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Misusing Agencies

However, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies. "Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

Issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and Shah, the Chief Minister dared him to come to West Bengal and fight her democratically. "If Amit Shah wants Bengal, then come, fight democratically, and win. Everyone must know what kind of operation has been carried out. At 6:00 am, they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

TMC MPs Protest in Delhi

Earlier in the day, several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs were detained in the national capital for protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office against the ED raid on the I-PAC office in Kolkata, alleging misuse of the probe agency by the centre.