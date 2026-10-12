Former Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar arrested by the ED under PMLA for money laundering linked to corruption. A court granted 8-day custody. The case involves disproportionate assets and a demand for an ₹8 lakh bribe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Harcharan Singh Bhullar, the then Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab’s Ropar Range, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), while a special PMLA court in Chandigarh has granted eight days of custody for interrogation.

According to a press release from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chandigarh Zonal Office-I, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, the then Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ropar Range, Punjab Police, on October 9th, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering investigation arising out of corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier, in the same case, ED had arrested Kirshanu Sharda on September 18 2026, under the provisions of the PMLA, who acted as a middleman/conduit for Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

Details of the Bribery Allegation

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of 02 FIRs registered by CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, against Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Kirshanu Sharda and others under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the release said. Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that Harcharan Singh Bhullar allegedly demanded illegal gratification through Kirshanu Sharda for extending undue favour in a criminal matter wherein an amount of ₹8 lakh was demanded, out of which ₹5 Lakh was accepted through Kirshanu Sharda, for settling a criminal case and allowing the complainant to continue his business without police interference.

Major Seizures During Investigation

During searches conducted by CBI at the residence of Harcharan Singh Bhullar, cash amounting to ₹7.37 Crore and jewellery valued at ₹2.32 Crore were recovered, besides luxury watches, high-end vehicles, bank deposits and documents relating to extensive immovable properties.

Further, In subsequent searches under Section 17 of the PMLA resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to ₹8.35 Lakh and freezing of bank accounts having balances of ₹1.42 Crore (Approx). Investigation has prima facie revealed involvement of Harcharan Singh Bhullar in the acquisition, possession, concealment and utilisation of suspected Proceeds of Crime.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)