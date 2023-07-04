Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub

To promote eco-tourism in Bengaluru, the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute has conducted a study to identify 12 hotspots of flamboyant fireflies in the city. The study began in 2022 to look for the firefly hotspots in the city. Various places in Bengaluru have been identified as the spots where numerous species of fireflies are found.

In Bengaluru, also known as the city of gardens, many lakes are being impacted by the rampant increase in the number of buildings and industries. Therefore, this study might help prevent the extinction of lakes and ponds in Bengaluru to conserve and protect them for the species.



Some of such areas are Nandi hills, GKVK, nursery near Hebbal lake, Sambhram college, Kaggalipura, National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Hesaraghatta lake, Art of living area and H cross.



Scientists of EMPRI have requested the citizens to help them find fireflies in Bengaluru and contribute to the project. "These 12 sites give us immense happiness and hope towards finding more such spots in the city. You need to help us explore them," said Dr AK Chakravarthy, a research scientist.



Fireflies are a crucial part of the food chain. They helping kill the insects that eat the crops. Rapid urbanisation has led towards the extinction of vegetation in the city, which in the past was a wide forest area. The conservation efforts regarding the fireflies are going swiftly. Very soon, we will be able to add more hotspots in the city for conservation. This study has knowledge limitations regarding biology and standard protocols are being implemented, added Dr Chakravarthy.

This pioneering project proposed opening a firefly park in the city this past year alongside Bannerghatta. "The protection of wildlife most of the time focuses on conservation of tiger, lion and elephant. According to the wildlife protection act, 1980, these animals were given most importance. Now is the time to consider second and third level of species like insects. In this case, fireflies. Our entomologist team has started a survey on either the abundance, scattered or extinction of species," Director General of EMPRI, Jagmohan Sharma stated.