Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru college looks to make green hydrogen from seawater to reduce carbon footprint

    Bengaluru College, Nitte Meenakshi, aims to produce green hydrogen from seawater using electrolysis, utilizing solar and wind energy. This initiative seeks to reduce carbon emissions and combat global warming. The project is funded by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

    Bengaluru college looks to make green hydrogen from seawater to reduce carbon footprint vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Green hydrogen initiative by a Bengaluru college to combat global warming and reduce carbon emissions. This project proposes electrolysis in seawater to separate hydrogen. 

    A research project has been launched by the Nitte Meenakshi University (NMIT) team, which has kickstarted the project to produce green hydrogen from seawater. The college has aimed to take the help of electrolysis, and the electrodes will split the seawater into Hydrogen and Oxygen, using solar during the day and wind energy at night. 

    Budget 2023 focuses on green growth, Rs 19,700 crore allocated for National Hydrogen Mission

    The Ministry of Human Resource Development has funded this project to promote green hydrogen technology. This project has been approved under the Ministry of Human resource development schemes. This will help reduce carbon emissions and combat global warming, which has taken a swift rise worldwide.

    This technology, designated as a ‘green hydrogen’ project, is basic chemistry. The process of separating Hydrogen and Oxygen from the brine seawater through electrolysis is pronounced a ‘green hydrogen’ project. 

    The NMIT team, which proposed the process of separation through electrolysis, “During the daytime, the process will use solar energy to split seawater using electrochemical theory, and at night use wind energy. This project has been designated to produce hydrogen from the process. This project is sustainable and can launch green hydrogen from seawater. It uses wind energy to kickstart the turbine in the nighttime through a hybrid photovoltaic or turbine system,” explained the team.

    Uses of green hydrogen

    The green hydrogen produced from the process can be used for decarbonisation in various sectors and industries. It can reduce global warming and help us achieve zero carbon footprint. It is sustainable and can significantly reduce the usage of fossil fuels such as petroleum and natural gas. Use of this hydrogen will also reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses such as Carbon dioxide (CO2 ), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFs) and others. 

    The ‘green hydrogen’ project is funded by the Scheme for Transformational and Advanced Research under the Human Resource development ministry.

    In a first, global temperature set to break key 1.5C heat threshold in next five years

    The team consists of Manish Thakur, HOD of the Bioengineering research centre, P.N. Tengli, Prof of Aerospace Engineering, Prof. V Sridhar and Asst. Prof Harish of the mechanical department. Two students, Pooja N and Bramari Shetty, are also part of the project. 

    The project was conceived through the idea of Hydrogen being the most abundant element available in the Universe. It's among one of the leading energy options widely used by automation and industries. Thus, higher substance usage will lead to green energy, stated the NMIT.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8 AJR

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones anr

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10 AJR

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10

    Uniform Civil Code: CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala, says AICC general secretary KC Venugopal anr

    Uniform Civil Code: 'CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala', says Congress

    Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy AJR

    'Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy

    Recent Stories

    Selena Gomez thanks Cam Down singer Rema for collaboration, latter says Love you too Queen ADC

    Selena Gomez thanks 'Calm Down' singer Rema for collaboration, latter says “Love you too Queen"

    Buffet style meals, watching Titanic and more: How Titan submersible passengers spent final days revealed snt

    Buffet-style meals, watching 'Titanic' and more: How Titan submersible passengers spent final days

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8 AJR

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre internet not impressed gcw

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre; internet not impressed

    Supermoon 2023: When and where in India can we see full moon tonight? RBA

    Supermoon 2023: When and where in India can we see full moon tonight?

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon