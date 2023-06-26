From Java developer to taxi driver: Ex-HCL employee now rides Rapido!

An Ex-HCL employee who was laid off recently turns towards riding a taxi to earn his livelihood as well as look for job leads through passengers

A Twitter user has shared an incident of a man in Bengaluru, Karnataka, becoming a Rapido driver after being laid off from the tech giant HCL. As tech layoffs have become common nowadays, employees have turned towards earning their daily bread by becoming daily drivers.

The layoff season may be calming down, but such indents are swirling through social media handles. The driver, who was an employee of HCL, was laid off in the month of June 2023. While he was carrying a passenger, who was impressed by the rider’s past experience, shared his CV along with the tweet, "My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL, driving Rapido to get leads for any Java developer openings. I have his CV. DM if you have any openings”. He even claimed it was a peak Bengaluru moment for him.



SHOCKING! Bengaluru woman jumps off Rapido bike taxi as rider 'gropes' her, snatches phone; video goes viral

The Rapido driver carries his passengers and also keeps an eye out for any openings by asking for leads from his passengers. The Twitter post quickly gained a lot of attention on Twitter with well over 150,000 views!

His tweet got a lot of positive comments with some of them claiming that it was just a gimmick to gain followers.

Meta mass layoffs: High-ranking officials from India among employees who were fired

Later, the user Loveneesh, shared the link to the Rapido driver’s CV, whose name is Srinivas Rapolu. The sudden transition from a high-paid software developer to a daily taxi rider was very unexpected.

Such incidents are common in the tech capital Bengaluru, as giant companies continue to lay off their employees. Very recently, a tweet went viral where a woman was seen working on her laptop while being stuck in a traffic jam. The IT field has made its journey from work-from-office to work-on-the-go!