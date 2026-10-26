The ECI informed the Supreme Court that all electoral roll revision orders were unanimous, rejecting claims of unilateral decisions by the CEC and clarifying that Form 6 remains unchanged despite adjustments made to the online application process.

ECI Defends Unanimous Decision-Making Process

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday told the Supreme Court that all three orders concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously by the Commission, while denying that it amended Form 6 through the SIR orders. In a counter-affidavit filed in response to petitions challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s functioning, the ECI said the orders dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, were unanimous decisions approved by the CEC and both Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The Commission also denied allegations that the CEC unilaterally took SIR-related decisions despite objections from the other two Commissioners. It said the petition was based entirely on a newspaper report and was not maintainable as the petitioners had not independently verified the allegations.

Clarification on Form 6 and Application Procedures

On Form 6, the ECI maintained that only the Central Government could amend the form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. “There is no change in Form 6 vide the 3 SIR Orders, as sought to be alleged,” the ECI said in an affidavit. It said the declaration required during the SIR exercise was a separate document intended to facilitate the mapping of applicants with earlier electoral rolls and did not constitute an amendment to Form 6. Acknowledging that the online application process could create an impression that Form 6 had been amended, the Commission said it had separated the online Form 6 application and the SIR declaration into two components from October 21, 2026.

Constitutional Stance on CEC Position

The affidavit also opposed the plea seeking to restrain Kumar from functioning as CEC, arguing that Article 324(5) of the Constitution provides for his removal only in the same manner and on the same grounds as a Supreme Court judge. The Supreme Court had issued notice on the petition on October 5 while declining to pass an interim order suspending Kumar. (ANI)

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