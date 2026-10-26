Kolkata just witnessed absolute medieval barbarism. A girl's family brutally thrashed her boyfriend and his father just because the couple was in a relationship. They even paraded them naked on the streets. Read the full story to know what exactly went down.

Kolkata News: Pure medieval barbarism just played out right here in Kolkata's Sarsuna area in Behala! The girl's family brutally beat up a boy and his father simply because the boy was dating their daughter. After the thrashing, they stripped the father and son naked and paraded them on the streets! They even handed a gun to the father and ordered him to shoot his own son! People are asking, where were the police and administration? Angry locals eventually caught the girl's maternal uncle and thrashed him. The girl's father is currently on the run. Police finally arrived and arrested the uncle. But the big question remains: the drama went on for so long, so why did the police take so much time to show up?

What exactly went down?

The city of Kolkata just saw some shocking medieval cruelty. This horrific incident took place at Basundhara Park under the Sarsuna police station limits. The violence over a young couple's relationship has left everyone completely ashamed.

The whole drama started over a young man and woman. The two were in a relationship, but the girl's family strongly opposed it. Yesterday, on October 25, the family caught the couple red-handed in a compromising position. Right after that, the girl's father and maternal uncle locked the boy and his friend inside a room and beat them mercilessly.

The girl's father then called the boy's father to the spot. After he arrived, the attackers stripped all three of them—the boy, his friend, and his father—and paraded them naked around the locality. They even threatened them with a gun. The attackers actually told the father to shoot his son. Shocked locals saw this madness and questioned them. The boy's family and his friend then narrated the entire ordeal to the local residents.

In a completely separate incident, smugglers tried to transport firearms via trains during this festive season! A joint team arrested two youths from Bihar at the NJP station before they could hand over the weapons. The arrested youths are Rohan Kumar (20) and Guddu Kumar (19). Both are residents of the Khagaria area in Bihar. Acting on a secret tip-off on Sunday night, the Siliguri GRP Special Operations Group (SOG) and NJP GRP plainclothes police launched a joint operation. When the Down Vivek Express reached platform number 6, the team searched the general compartment. Police officers detained the two youths on suspicion. They searched their school bags and recovered firearms.

Police immediately arrested both of them. NJP GRP sources revealed that the accused traveled from Alipurduar to NJP station by train. They planned to catch the Vivek Express to reach Kishanganj. Initial probe shows they intended to take another train from Kishanganj to finally reach Khagaria in Bihar with the weapons. Police suspect they were carrying the firearms to sell them. The cops produced the accused in the Jalpaiguri court on Monday. The GRP has requested police custody to interrogate them and find out if a larger smuggling racket is involved. Police have started a detailed investigation to track down others connected to this arms smuggling network.

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