The Assam Excise Department has launched an intensive 30-day training program for 73 officers to enhance their enforcement skills, dismantle illegal liquor syndicates, and effectively curb the illicit alcohol trade across the state.

Assam Launches Specialized Training for Excise Officers

In a major effort to dismantle illegal liquor networks and safeguard public health, the Assam Excise Department has initiated a comprehensive 30-day residential training programme for 73 of its enforcement officers. According to a press release issued by the department, the formal inauguration of the month-long course was held today at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon. The training session was officially inaugurated by senior IAS officer Virendra Mittal, who serves as the Commissioner and Secretary of the Excise Department. Addressing the officers during the opening ceremony, Mittal stressed the importance of discipline, technical precision, and unwavering commitment to public service in their field operations.

Government Resolve to Eradicate Illegal Liquor

Assam Excise Minister Atul Bora voiced strong support for the programme through a message on social media, emphasising that the state government, guided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is resolved to eradicate the illegal liquor trade. Minister Bora noted that illicit alcohol poses a direct hazard to public health and community safety, adding that the specialised training would act as a crucial turning point in tightening enforcement across Assam.

Curriculum Goals and Official Attendance

The intensive month-long curriculum is structured to improve physical endurance, modern investigation methods, raid management, and legal compliance. By upgrading these skills, the government aims to transform the Excise Department into a highly disciplined and results-driven force capable of carrying out field operations with maximum efficiency.

The inauguration event was attended by several senior administrative and police officials, including Excise Department Secretary Neera Daulagupu, Joint Secretary Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, Lachit Borphukan Police Academy Principal Mrinal Deka, and 11th Assam Battalion Border Police Commandant Chitren Gogoi.

Expected Impact on Enforcement Readiness

Sailendra Pandey, senior Excise Officer, said that the programme at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy would significantly boost the operational readiness of the officers. He highlighted that the training will equip the department with advanced legal and technological tools, ensuring far stricter action against illegal liquor syndicates and tax evasion throughout the state.

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