PM Narendra Modi highlighted Kalaburagi’s GI-tagged toor dal export to the Maldives in Mann Ki Baat. The export-linked channel helped farmers realise ₹82 per kg, 36.7% above the prevailing market price of ₹60 per kg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Kalaburagi’s GI-tagged toor dal during the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, broadcast on Sunday, October 25. He cited the export of the Karnataka-grown pulse to the Maldives as an example of how local agricultural products can reach international markets. His remarks have brought renewed attention to Kalaburagi’s toor dal and its potential to create new market opportunities for farmers in the region.

Modi also encouraged people to support Indian-made products through the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, particularly during the festive season.

Vocal For Local: Taking Indian Products Global

During his address, Modi highlighted how locally produced goods are reaching international markets. He emphasised the importance of supporting domestic products and producers, noting that greater recognition of Indian goods can help them reach consumers overseas.

The export of Kalaburagi’s toor dal to the Maldives is one example of a regional agricultural product gaining access to an international market. Such initiatives can improve the visibility of locally produced goods and create opportunities for farmers and producer organisations.

Kalaburagi Toor Dal Reaches The Maldives

Kalaburagi’s GI-tagged toor dal has taken a step towards expanding its international presence, with a consignment of one metric tonne exported to the Maldives. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the shipment, which was flagged off on September 24, 2026.

The export is part of efforts to expand overseas markets for India’s GI-tagged agricultural products and strengthen the participation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in agricultural exports. The initiative aims to connect regional producers with international buyers and improve market access for locally grown agricultural products.

New Market Opportunities For Farmers

The export initiative could provide farmers with additional opportunities to sell their produce through organised supply chains. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, farmers received a price of ₹82 per kg through the export-linked channel, compared with the prevailing market price of ₹60 per kg. This represents an increase of approximately 36.7% over the prevailing market price.

The model also offers FPOs an opportunity to participate more directly in export-oriented supply chains and connect with overseas buyers. Improved market access and higher price realisation could strengthen the commercial prospects of farmers producing GI-tagged agricultural goods.

Modi had previously highlighted Kalaburagi’s jolada rotti during an earlier Mann Ki Baat address, drawing attention to the region’s food traditions and women’s entrepreneurship. His latest remarks have once again brought Kalaburagi’s agricultural and culinary products into the spotlight.

Toor Dal Prices Rise In Kalaburagi

While the export has drawn attention to the region’s toor dal, local prices have also become a concern. According to the figures provided, premium-quality ‘Pataka’ toor dal is retailing at around ₹160 per kg in Kalaburagi, while wholesale prices have reportedly reached ₹16,000 per quintal.

The region has also reportedly suffered significant crop losses due to drought, with estimates suggesting that nearly 60% of the toor crop has been affected. Reduced production can put pressure on local supplies and contribute to rising prices. However, the extent of the crop damage and its direct impact on current retail prices should be verified using local agricultural data and market information.

Earlier Spotlight On Kalaburagi’s Jolada Rotti

Kalaburagi’s local products have attracted attention before. Following Modi’s earlier mention of the region’s jolada rotti, the Kalaburagi Rotti Producers Cooperative Society reportedly received more than 60 orders through Amazon within hours.

The response highlighted the potential for national recognition to increase the visibility of regional products. However, the extent to which the latest mention of toor dal will affect demand, prices and farmers’ incomes remains to be seen.

Export Channel Offers Higher Price Realisation

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also highlighted the export initiative in a post on X. APEDA facilitated the shipment of one metric tonne of GI-tagged Kalaburagi toor dal to the Maldives on September 24, 2026.

The reported price of ₹82 per kg through the export-linked channel, compared with ₹60 per kg in the prevailing market, represents an increase of ₹22 per kg, or approximately 36.7%. The government described the initiative as a step towards expanding international markets for GI-tagged agricultural products and strengthening the role of FPO-led brands in exports.

The initiative illustrates how organised export channels can connect regional farmers with international markets and potentially improve returns. Sustained benefits, however, will depend on continued demand, reliable market access and producers’ ability to participate in these supply chains.