A girl, booked for abusing PM Modi at a protest, appeared in a viral video apologizing. In the unverified clip, she claims to be 15 and expresses deep regret. An FIR was registered over her remarks. In response, Prime Minister Modi urged society to forgive and guide the "misguided" youth.

A video purportedly featuring the girl booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during CJP student protest has gone viral on social media. In the clip, she expresses regret over her remarks, apologises to the Prime Minister and the nation, and asks to be forgiven.

In the video, the girl, wearing a striped T-shirt and standing with folded hands, says she was influenced by others present at the protest and ended up making objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister.

"I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister."

While the FIR registered in the case reportedly mentions her age as 25, the girl claims in the apology video that she is "just 15 years old."

Expressing remorse for her actions, she says: "I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things."

She goes on to describe the incident as a lesson she will never forget, adding: "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."

She also calls it her "first and last mistake."

Asianxt Newsable could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Also Read: PM Modi on Jantar Mantar protest: Embrace, guide children who erred

The case originated on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged at a Noida police station over the girl's alleged remarks against the Prime Minister during a student protest. Following the complaint, Noida Police registered a Zero FIR, which was later transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi for further investigation.

According to the complainant, the alleged remarks undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and had the potential to promote disharmony and disrupt public peace.

The apology video surfaced just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message on Instagram addressing the abusive slogans raised against him during the student protest at Jantar Mantar.

In the video, the Prime Minister urged people not to respond with anger, saying abusive language never provides a solution.

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world. Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused."

Referring to those involved as "misguided", he said the response should focus on reform rather than retaliation.

"Mistakes are made in childhood, and childhood also provides an opportunity to correct those mistakes. That is what being young is about."

Calling on society to help young people find the right direction, he said: "There is anger in society, and I understand that. But now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They are misguided children. It is our duty to show them the way. Punishing them, dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances."

The Prime Minister concluded by urging forgiveness over punishment. "I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying. Abuses never solve anything. Let us guide those who have lost their way. Let us work together. Let us work for Bharat."

Also Read: PM Modi forgives 'children' who abused him and his mother at protest