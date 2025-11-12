The ECI informed the Delhi High Court it has destroyed CCTV footage from Delhi's 2024 Lok Sabha polls, citing new guidelines. A petitioner contested this, arguing the data should have been preserved due to a pending case. The court denied relief.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed the Delhi High Court that CCTV and video recordings from polling stations during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi have been destroyed and are no longer held by District Election Officers (DEOs), in accordance with updated guidelines. This disclosure was made during a hearing before Justice Mini Pushkarna on a petition filed by Advocate Mehmood Pracha, who had requested the preservation of all video and CCTV material related to the elections.

ECI Defends Destruction Under New Guidelines

Representing the ECI, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi stated that the footage was discarded in accordance with revised guidelines issued on May 30, 2025. These guidelines mandate that such data, including CCTV visuals, webcasting content, and polling day photographs, be retained for only 45 days unless an election petition is filed contesting the results. Advocate Sidhant Kumar also represented the Election Commission in the matter. "The footage sought by the petitioner is no longer available with the DEOs and has already been destroyed," the ECI's counsel told the court, adding that the updated instructions were aimed at curbing the misuse of polling visuals on social media by individuals not involved in the electoral process.

Petitioner Contests ECI's Action

Pracha, appearing in person with his legal team, contested the ECI's position. He argued that the footage should have been preserved since his petition was already pending before the court. He cited Paragraph 19.10.4 of the ECI's 2023 Handbook for Returning Officers, which requires retention of video recordings when any election-related complaint or legal proceeding is underway. He also referred to a Supreme Court order dated August 20, 2024, which had granted him permission to approach the Delhi High Court with specific grievances concerning the elections.

The ECI maintained that its actions were lawful and aligned with the May 2025 circular, which superseded previous instructions.

High Court Declines Interim Relief

Justice Pushkarna, acknowledging the arguments from both sides, declined to issue any interim relief, noting that the petitioner had not challenged the validity of the May 2025 circular. The court recorded the submissions and scheduled the next hearing for February 13, 2026. Pracha has reserved the right to pursue further legal remedies regarding the alleged destruction of the election footage. (ANI)