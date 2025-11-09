Congress' Deepender Hooda accused the EC of colluding with BJP on Haryana's voter lists, calling the CEC "BJP's Panna Pramukh" and announcing protests. Rahul Gandhi echoed this, alleging vote theft by Modi, Shah, and the CEC in the state.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to tamper with Haryana's voter lists on a massive scale, calling the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "BJP's Panna Pramukh". He warned of similar tactics nationwide and announced district-level protests to "save democracy."

Speaking to reporters, Hooda said, "The way the Election Commission has colluded with the BJP to tamper with the voter list on such a large scale in Haryana proves that the Chief Election Commissioner is acting as the BJP's Panna Pramukh. Whenever the BJP faces a challenge in any state, it resorts to such tactics. This is not just an issue of Haryana but of the entire country."

"We will fight to save democracy, for which we have planned a detailed program. Protests will be held in every district.In every district, Congress workers will take to the streets and fight to save democracy," he further added.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Bihar

Earlier today, in Bihar, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "stealing votes" while urging the youth of Bihar to remain "vigilant" during polling.

Cites 'Large-Scale Voter Fraud' in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his earlier claims of alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference. He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence. (ANI)