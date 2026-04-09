Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the 'historic' Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, calling them a testimony for the democratic world. Assam and Puducherry recorded their highest-ever voter participation.

With the conclusion of Assembly polls voting, Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday congratulated the voters of Assam, Puducherry, and Keralam, calling the polls a "testimony" for the "entire democratic world". He stated that, "Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World. On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv."

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Record-Breaking Voter Turnout

Polling for the General elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Keralam and Puducherry began on Thursday at 7.00 AM and was, by and large, peaceful. Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation today by recording 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent respectively. Previously, the highest poll-participation in Assam and Puducherry was 84.67 per cent (2016 GELA) and 86.19 per cent (2011 GELA) respectively, according to a press note from ECI.

State-wise Turnout Details

Assam recorded a total turnout of 85.38 per cent, with female participation (85.96 per cent) slightly higher than male (84.80 per cent), while the 3rd gender turnout was 36.84 per cent.

Keralam had a total turnout of 78.03 per cent, with females (80.86 per cent) participating at a higher rate than males (75.01 per cent) and a 3rd gender turnout of 57.04 per cent.

Puducherry showed the highest overall participation at 89.83 per cent, with the 3rd gender category achieving the highest rate in this group at 91.81 per cent.

ECI Ensures Transparent Polling

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting, which was ensured in 100 per cent of the Polling Stations for the first time in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry.

A total of 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the States of Assam and Keralam and the UT of Puducherry with a total electorate of over 5.31 crores went to polls today.

Chief Ministers Hail High Turnout

Following the conclusion of voting, the Keralam and Assam Chief Ministers hailed the high voter turnout in their states.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Reaction

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his heartfelt thanks to all voters who exercised their right to vote and contributed to the democratic process. "Only a very short campaign time was available this time. However, the enthusiasm of the political activists who worked tirelessly despite the scorching summer heat is worth mentioning. The people who reached the polling booths despite the bad weather gave a glimpse of Kerala's high sense of democracy and high commitment to the country. This huge turnout is highly commendable," he wrote.

The Chief Minister further praised the role of election officials, police and central force members, health workers, volunteers, and others who ensured the smooth conduct of elections across the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Reaction

Assam CM Sarma described the election as a "movement" to safeguard Assam's culture, values and land, stating, "What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement."

"Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers -- voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95 per cent. This is not ordinary. This is historic. Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve -- to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression," the post said.

The CM called this election a "watershed moment in Assam's history", highlighting that the result of this election is "already visible in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of our people."

"The message is loud and clear: Assam will not surrender. Assam will fight. Assam will survive. Assam will endure," he said.

Leaders Cast Their Votes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan were also among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth. (ANI)