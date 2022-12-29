Election Commission develops a remote EVM prototype

The Election Commission has invited political parties for a demonstration of the remote EVM on January 16.

The Election Commission has announced that it had come up with a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters. While making the announcement on Thursday, the poll body invited political parties for a demonstration of the remote EVM on January 16.

The poll panel has also issued a concept note on remote voting and sought the opinion of political parties on the technical, administrative and legal challenges in implementing this.

Developed by a public sector undertaking, the multi-constituency remote EVM can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that remote voting would be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy.

