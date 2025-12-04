On his visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi set a bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030. Russian officials say this will be driven by increasing Indian exports to Russia to balance trade.

Ambitious $100 Billion Trade Target Set

As Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on his two-day state visit, Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Russian Presidential Executive Office, said that President Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have set the target of 100 billion USD by 2030.

Speaking to reporters, Maxim Oreshkin said, "President Putin and Prime Minister Modi have set the target of 100 billion USD by 2030. So this is the target we are working on. And we believe that the key source of this and that increase will come from India's export of goods and services going to Russia." Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.

Russia Seeks to Balance Trade by Increasing Indian Imports

Earlier, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that Russia wants to increase the supply of Indian goods to its market. "In terms of our trade relations, Russia is interested in increasing our trade exchange. We are interested in increasing supplies of indian products in the Russian market, and are interested in balancing trade. Because nowadays Russian goods are much more in the Indian market than Indian goods in the Russian market," Reshetnikov said.

"We are very interested in buying Indian products. We are grateful for the organisation, for this event, for the active participation and there are many ministers from both sides. This is such a significant event. That will lead to the accomplishment of the talks of our leaders, which is trade exchange of USD 100 billion," he added.

Strengthening Financial and Governmental Cooperation

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed confidence that Russia and India can reach their shared goal of achieving USD100 billion in trade turnover by 2030, citing rapid growth in recent years and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. In an interview with Russian Media outlet Izvestia, Siluanov pointed to the opening of VTB Bank's new flagship office as a concrete step toward strengthening the financial infrastructure needed to support rising trade volumes.

"Today's event, the opening of the VTB bank flagship office, is just one step towards achieving this goal. The more opportunities there are for settlements, the simpler trade and economic relations will be carried out. Therefore, today's event is just another step, I repeat, towards achieving this goal," he said. He also underscored Russia's ongoing efforts to carry out the President's directive to increase imports from India. "We are currently engaged in implementing the task set by the President regarding increasing imports from India. Therefore, in order to solve these issues, such significant events as today are very important. The simpler the settlements are, I repeat, the greater the turnover, trade turnover, investments, and tourist trips between our countries will be," he said.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and co-chair of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, Denis Manturov, described the USD 100 billion goal as "truly ambitious," noting that realising it would require coordinated efforts from governments, businesses and financial institutions in both countries.

"We support the business circles by creating the necessary conditions and a favourable climate for expanding Russian-Indian cooperation," he told ANI, citing regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation as a key platform for discussing investment projects. "Achieving $100 billion trade aim is a truly ambitious goal. To reach this milestone, we need to improve the quality of our bilateral trade and the structure of our trade turnover. It requires concerted efforts from governments of both states as well as businesses and financial institutions," said Manturov.

Broadening Avenues of Cooperation

The two-day State visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India will go a long way in strengthening economic co-operation, sources said on Thursday. President Putin is travelling with a large group of businesspeople, as per government sources.

India expects to improve the trade deficit with Russia. Multiple avenues are being worked out to increase Indian exports to Russia. Exports in the field of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural products, including marine products, sources said. Indian businesses and products will gain a larger market share, and this will also boost job creation and the well-being of our farmers, sources said.

Multiple agreements and MoUs are expected across shipping, healthcare, fertilisers, and connectivity. More co-operation will also be seen in people-to-people relations, mobility partnerships, culture, and scientific collaboration, according to sources. (ANI)