Indian cough syrup linked to death of 18 children in Uzbekistan: Drug regulator initiates probe

According to official sources, the Uzbekistan health ministry claimed that the children who died after consuming 'Doc-1 Max' cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

An investigation has been launched by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup made by an Indian firm.

The governments of both countries are conducting investigations, Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said, appearing confident that there would be "no problem" and that they have "no issues" with the cough syrup undergoing tests.

"Once the government report comes, we will examine it. For now, the manufacturing has been stopped," Harris said.

According to the health ministry, laboratory tests revealed the presence of the chemical ethylene glycol in a batch of cough syrup.

Drugs Controller General of India sources said that more information had been sought from the Uzbek regulator. An inspection jointly conducted by the state drugs regulatory team and the central drugs regulatory team of the north zone was also taken, during which drug samples were lifted.

Earlier this year, a similar case had been reported wherein the death of 70 children in Gambia had been linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals. In response, the Haryana-based unit was sealed for violating manufacturing standards. However, later, the samples that were tested in an Indian government laboratory were found to be complying with specifications.

