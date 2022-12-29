Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines 113 times in 2 years: Govt officials on Congress 'breach' claim

    According to government officials, Rahul Gandhi himself 'violated' security guidelines during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The officials said if the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines, the security arrangements made for the protectee work fine.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi has violated security guidelines 113 times since the year 2020, said government officials on security concerns raised by Congress. 

    According to government officials, Rahul himself 'violated' security guidelines during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This response came a day after the Congress wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah claiming 'security breaches' during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national capital.

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    The Congress had demanded immediate steps be taken to ensure Rahul's security. In response, government officials said security arrangements had been made per the guidelines.

    Dismissing the Congress party's allegations, the officials said if the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines, the security arrangements made for the protectee work fine.

    However, officials alleged that there had been several instances of laid-down guidelines being violated by Rahul and that they had been communicated to the former Congress president from time to time. 

    Officials said that Rahul 'violated' security guidelines during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Central Reserve Police Force, which provides the inner cordon of the Z-plus category security, will be taking up this matter separately. 

    The Congress party had asserted that the Congress had lost its leaders and former prime ministers for the country's unity. In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal remarked that the government must not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety of the Congress leaders.

    Venugopal cited instances of "miscreants" entering the yatra camp site illegally. He alleged that they were Haryana's intelligence security personnel, who interrogated people who took part in the yatra.

    While claiming that Yatra's security was compromised multiple times after it entered Delhi, he alleged that the city police had "completely failed" to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul. 

    Also Read: 'Would prefer a woman who...' Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
