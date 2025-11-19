Congress MP S Jothimani accused the Election Commission of favouring the BJP, alleging it is dismantling voter lists in Tamil Nadu and other states while conducting a different 'special revision' in Assam, which she linked to the NRC.

Amid the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Congress MP S Jothimani alleged that the Election Commission was brazenly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and undermining faith in free and fair elections among the people of this country.

Jothimani questions electoral roll revision process

The Congress asked why the voter list is allegedly being "dismantled" in Tamil Nadu and other states, and raised questions about the poll body's decision to conduct a "special revision" of the electoral roll in Assam, a BJP-ruled state. "...BJP ruled Assam, going for only SR, which means 'special revision,' not 'intensive revision'... But why is the complete electoral roll being dismantled in Tamil Nadu and other states?... How will this be a voter list revision? When asked, the Election Commission has clearly said Assam has already gone for an NRC. So far, 3.3 crore people have registered under NRC, and around 20 lakh voters have been removed. The case is still in the Supreme Court... That means it clearly explains to people that this is not a voter list revision but an NRC," Jothimani told ANI.

"What does the Election Commission have to do with the NRC?... Tamil Nadu also went to court on SIR... Yesterday Kerala government also filed a case. Then how can they conduct an SIR in Tamil Nadu?" Jothimani told ANI.

"The Election Commission is very brazenly siding with the BJP and completely dismantling the faith in free and fair elections among the people of this country. They are committing a criminal offence in my view," the Congress MP alleged.

EC launches second phase of SIR

The Election Commission of India launched the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls across nine states and three Union Territories, covering nearly 51 crore electors. The states and UTs included in this phase are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026. (ANI)