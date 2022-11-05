EC announces by-poll schedule for 1 Parliamentary, 5 Assembly seats; counting on Dec 8

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for by-election in five assembly constituencies located in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and one Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh . The polling will be held on December 5 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8 according to a release by the ECI.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the by-poll schedule for five Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and one Parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh. The by-elections will be place on December 5 and the results will be announced on December 8 in accordance with the Commission's timetable.

Padampur (Odisha), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan), Kurhani (Bihar), Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh), and Rampur are the states with Assembly seats. The Parliamentary seat is Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh). The poll panel states that November 17 is the deadline for filing nominations for these byelections.

Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. He died last month after a protracted illness.

One of the five seats up for byelection is the Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, which became vacant when SP politician Mohammad Azam Khan was disqualified. The speaker disqualified Khan, the former Rampur MLA, after he was found guilty and given a three-year prison sentence in a hate speech case that was filed against him in April 2019.

Following the passing of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on October 9, the Sardarshahar assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Churu district, another constituency that is up for a byelection, became vacant. He was 77.

The nominations will be scrutinised on November 18. while the last date of withdrawal is November 21. The results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be announced on December 8, while Gujarat will also host the second round of Assembly elections on December 5.