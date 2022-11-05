Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs

    A business partner of a Bengaluru-based music recording company filed a criminal complaint against the former head of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the three of them under the copyright act. The company that filed the case owns the song's copyrights.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs - adt
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and two other officials have been charged with violating the Copyright Act by using two songs from a film without permission during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    City police detained Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate, the head of Congress' social media and digital platforms, in response to a complaint filed by M Naveen Kumar, a business partner of MRT Music. 

    As per FIR, Rahul Gandhi is named as the third accused, which cites provisions of the Copyright and Information Technology Act and IPC sections 120b (for criminal conspiracy), 403 (for dishonest misappropriation of property), and 465 (for forgery).

    Kumar said they used the music in their promotional videos without permission. They presented it as if it were their work.

    According to a legal expert, this violates two different infractions. First, they copied the songs and used them without permission in a video. Second, according to the complainant, the songs promote Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

    The BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, took to Twitter and slammed Rahul Gandhi and his party over the case.

     

    Copyright infringement occurs in India when copies of works protected by copyright are made without licence or authorisation and offered for sale or hire, such as in the case of online piracy, or when infringing copies are circulated for commercial and individual benefit.

    Copyright holders have exclusive rights to exploit their material without interference and to prevent unauthorised use of it. Copyright includes rights such as reproduction, public communication, adaptation, and translation of the work.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
