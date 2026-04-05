TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi greeted devotees on Easter at a church in Kattur and campaigned for the upcoming elections, urging voters to support the DMK. He also offered prayers before continuing his campaign in the Thiruverumbur constituency.

Minister's Easter Greetings and Campaign Appeal

On the occasion of Easter, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, a DMK candidate of the Secular Progressive Alliance from Thiruverumbur constituency, greeted devotees at St. Philomena's Church in Kattur today. The minister interacted with the congregation during the special Easter service commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the public.

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Following the celebrations, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi appealed to voters to support the 'Rising Sun' symbol in the upcoming elections, urging the public to ensure a massive victory margin for his party. He also offered prayers before the statue of the risen Lord and continued with his election campaign activities in the area.

Thiruverumbur Constituency: Electoral History

Thiruverumbur assembly constituency falls under Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and will go for polling along with the rest of the state on April 23. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK defeated P Kumar of AIADMK. In the previous 2016 Assembly polls too, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi won, trumping Kalaichelvan. D of the AIADMK. In the 2011 Assembly elections, S.Senthilkumar of DMDK won this seat defeating K.N.Seharan of DMK.

DMK Unveils 'Superstar Manifesto'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled the DMK's manifesto, branding it as a "Superstar Manifesto" anchored in "six steps towards progress," with a strong emphasis on women-centric welfare and social development.

Among the key announcements, the monthly financial assistance for women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is proposed to be doubled to Rs 2,000. The manifesto also promises expansion of healthcare coverage, increased pensions, and continued support for schemes such as free bus travel for women.

In the education sector, the government plans to extend the breakfast scheme up to Class 8, benefiting an additional 15 lakh students, while also focusing on skill development, higher education funding, and distribution of free laptops.

The manifesto outlines six major pillars--women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance--aimed at strengthening the state's welfare framework and economic growth.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.