    Nikki Yadav murder case: Official says, 'Sahil Gehlot took a wedding break during crime'; check details

    The Police are also investigating whether the Gehlot family was aware of the murder, which took place a day after the 24-year-old suspect was engaged to the woman he would later marry.

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    Police officials on Wednesday (February 15) evening revealed that Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered his girlfriend Nikki Yadav at 9am on February 10, got married to another woman within 12 hours and returned to his vehicle at 3am the following morning to shift the corpse into a refrigerator from the trunk.

    The Police are also investigating whether the Gehlot family was aware of the murder, which took place a day after the 24-year-old suspect was engaged to the woman he would later marry. It was the engagement that purportedly triggered a fight between Sahil and Nikki which ended in the 22-year-old woman being fatally strangulated with a chord.

    Also read: Nikki Yadav murder case: Remains taken for post-mortem; victim's father says not aware of her relationship

    The clues are based on disclosures made by Gehlot during questioning, police said. "Gehlot disclosed that he strangled Yadav with a mobile data cable around 9am on February 10 and not around 2am. He reached the dhaba around 11am with her body in the front passenger seat, secured with a seat belt," the police said.

    "He shifted the body in the car's boot and parked the vehicle in the premises of the dhaba, locked the eatery from outside and returned home," an officer involved in the case, asking not to be added.

    The accused further said that after leaving the car and the body at the dhaba, he reached home and dressed for the wedding ceremony. In the evening, he, his family members, relatives, neighbours and other guests, reached Mandothi village where his wedding was solemnised. Around 1am on February 11, he returned to his Mitraon village home with his newlywed wife.

    Also read: Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

    "When most of the family members and guests went to sleep, Gehlot left for the dhaba in his own car (a Tata Nexon). Around 3.30am, he removed Yadav's body from the car's boot and dragged it inside the room where the fridge was kept. He removed all the trays and stuffed the body inside," the police said.

    "He left Yadav's bag containing her clothes and other belongings near the fridge. Gehlot kept her phone with him. He had already switched it off after murdering her. He also deleted all their chats and call details of the two previous days," a second investigator said.

