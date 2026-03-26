BSES urges 54 lakh consumers in Delhi to participate in Earth Hour 2026 on March 28 by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. The initiative aims to reinforce a shared commitment towards global sustainability.

BSES Urges Delhi to Join Earth Hour 2026

BSES is calling on its 54 lakh consumers and 2.25 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi to participate in Earth Hour. "For one hour on March 28, Delhi will switch off its lights to illuminate a larger purpose--joining millions across the globe in Earth Hour 2026, the world's largest grassroots environmental movement. From homes and markets to offices and public spaces, the city will come together to switch off non-essential lights and appliances from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, in a collective act that goes beyond symbolism to reinforce a shared commitment towards sustainability," the Venture stated in a release.

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With this year's theme, "Give an Hour for Earth," the initiative calls on citizens to dedicate one hour to the planet and inspire lasting change. As a proud partner of WWF-India, BSES has urged its around 54 lakh consumers and 2.25 crore residents across South, West, East and Central Delhi to participate in this global movement.

A Legacy of Action and Local Impact

Earth Hour 2026 also marks two decades of a movement that has grown from a symbolic switch-off in Sydney in 2007 into a defining global call for climate action across more than 190 countries and territories. Over these 20 years, Earth Hour has evolved from awareness to action, mobilising individuals, communities and institutions to adopt more sustainable lifestyles and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. In many ways, it reflects the journey the world must take from intent to impact.

Delhi has consistently proven that collective action leads to tangible outcomes. In 2024, the city achieved a reduction of approximately 206 MW during Earth Hour, and in 2025, this figure rose to an even more impressive 269 MW. This growth reflects the increasing awareness and participation of its citizens. Building on this momentum, Delhi aims to further solidify its role as a leader in urban climate action this year, BSES stated.

BSES's Sustained Commitment to Sustainability

For BSES, Earth Hour is not a one-hour event but a reflection of its sustained commitment to sustainability and clean energy transition. As one of India's leading power distribution utilities, BSES continues to transform Delhi's energy landscape through initiatives such as rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The discoms have energised over 13,000 rooftop solar connections and enabled more than 6,300 EV charging points, while steadily expanding their green power portfolio, which is expected to exceed 50per cent by FY 2026-27.

According to the release, a BSES spokesperson said, "As Earth Hour completes 20 years, it stands as a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve. For a city like Delhi, every megawatt saved is a step towards a more sustainable future. At BSES, our commitment goes far beyond this one hour--through rooftop solar, electric mobility and energy storage, we are building the foundations of a cleaner, smarter and more resilient energy ecosystem. We urge every citizen to join this global movement and 'Give an Hour for Earth', because the choices we make today will define the world we leave behind."

WWF-India, a long-time partner of BSES, expressed its appreciation for the company's continued support of Earth Hour. "For two decades, Earth Hour has evolved into a defining global call for collective climate action, uniting individuals, institutions, and communities in support of our planet. We deeply value BSES's enduring partnership and leadership in amplifying this mission. Their sustained efforts have not only helped expand the reach of Earth Hour but have also inspired meaningful behaviour change towards more sustainable lifestyles. As we mark this milestone, we look forward to continuing this strong collaboration and accelerating action for a more resilient and sustainable future."

Promoting Awareness for Collective Action

To promote awareness around Earth Hour, BSES is undertaking a multi-channel outreach campaign, including messages through its Samvad newsletter reaching around 53 lakh consumers, SMS campaigns, digital platforms, and engagement with RWAs and institutions, along with active employee participation. In addition, BSES will switch off non-essential lighting across its 400+ offices spread over approximately 900 sq km during the designated hour.

Launched in 2007, Earth Hour has grown into a global movement spanning over 190 countries and territories, inspiring individuals, communities and organisations to take action for the planet. On March 28 at 8:30 PM, Delhi will once again come together with the world because when millions switch off for one hour, it sends a powerful message that collective action can shape a more sustainable future. (ANI)